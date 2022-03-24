Infants ages 3, 4, killed in Clarendon fire

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Two infant children are believed to have died in a fire in Hayles district in Clarendon on Thursday morning.



Information reaching OBSERVER ONLINE is that the children, ages three and four years, were burnt to death in the blaze.



Police sources say the fire began about 11:30 am, and completely destroyed the one-bedroom concrete structure that the children were in. The cause of the fire is unknown.



Efforts to reach Senior Superintendent Glenford Miller, the commanding officer for the Clarendon Police Division, have so far proven futile.



More to come.