Information Minister can't say why unvaccinated spectators are allowed at Caymanas Park

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Despite the insistence of the Government that it does not favour one sport or sporting oragnisation over another in determining whether spectators are allowed inside sporting venues, questions continue to be raised about why the horseracing industry got, and continues to receive special treatment from the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The question of why unvaccinated fans are allowed to attend horseracing at Caymanas Park in St Catherine and why there is no system in place to differentiate between those patrons who are vaccinated and those who are not, was posed to Information Minister Robert Morgan at Wednesday's post-Cabinet media briefing at Jamaica House.

Specifically, Morgan was asked what accounts for the inconsistency in policy, as it seems there is a 'free-for-all' at Caymanas Park where both the vaccinated and unvaccinated are allowed. Still, not even vaccinated spectators were allowed to attend the last two home games of the Reggae Boyz in their now failed World Cup qualifying campaign at the National Stadium against Mexico on January 27 and on February 2 against Costa Rica.

“As I said to you earlier I cannot comment on something that I'm not aware of. I'm asking if you'll allow me to speak with Minister [Olivia] Grange [the Minister of Sport] and also Minister [Desmond] McKenzie [in charge of Local Government and Rural Development] to get the facts on the situation because I really was unaware of what you're saying. So I would crave your indulgence and allow me to get that information and I would not want to comment and give incorrect information,” Morgan responded.

Despite comments by Minister McKenzie on Monday that the government did not sabotage the Reggae Boyz' World Cup campaign, upset fans have taken to social media to question why vaccinated fans were not allowed inside the national stadium for the two crucial qualifiers.

The Jamaica Football Federation had appealed to the government for vaccinated spectators to be allowed at the venue, so too some of the players. Those appeals fell on deaf ears.

Reggae Boy Michail Antonio, who plays for English club West Ham, blasted the government on social media over the decision.

In a post, he said: “This is embarrassing, how can we achieve anything if we are battling against the people that are meant to be helping us. Two massive games to help us get to the World Cup and the government give no support, no fans. When we had fans, we were (sic) only allowed 5000.”

“Football must not be as important to them as it is to the nation and the fans that support the team and believe. I have so much more to say but I've said enough for now,” Antonio added.

Some fans backed Antonio with one declaring: “The Jamaican government does not care about football. People can go and watch horseracing and running so why not football? It is very sad for Jamaica football.”

But, Mckenzie hit back at the criticisms on Monday.

“This is completely malicious, reckless, and unfounded. The Government of Jamaica is facilitating the responsible return of sport and social life in general, in line with the COVID-19 indicators. There is no policy to promote one sport while restricting the other,” said the minister.

McKenzie argued that the rules have always been clear.

“The policy of having a limited number of fully vaccinated spectators at sporting events was publicly introduced by me at a news conference on November 1, 2021, to facilitate fans attending the first World Cup qualifying home game between Jamaica and the United States on November 16, 2021. The online Events Authorization System was unveiled and endorsed by my colleague Ministers of Health and Wellness and Culture, Gender and Sport, as well as the president of the Jamaica Football Federation at this news conference,” said McKenzie.

“The reality is that the rising COVID-19 infection rates caused by the fourth wave of the virus drove the decision to have the remaining home matches played without spectators. This reality was not limited to the football programme,” the minister stated.

Horseracing was shut down for three months after the arrival of COVID-19 in Jamaica, with the first case of the respiratory virus being confirmed on March 10, 2020. While there were a few race meets without spectators, a reduced number of fans were quickly allowed back inside Caymanas Park long before vaccines were widely available.

Horseracing lovers will point out that they are forced to undergo temperature and blood pressure checks, regular hand sanitisation and practice social distancing as many of the seats in the stands have been taped off to allow spacing between patrons. Additionally, the canteen was closed but food trucks were allowed on the premises.