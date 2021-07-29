Ingleside residents demand drainage fix

Ingleside residents demand drainage fixThursday, July 29, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Residents of Ingleside in Mandeville are frustrated with what they say is the slow response from the Manchester Municipal Corporation in addressing drainage concerns in their community.
“For years, every time it rains here persistently, the road floods at one particular spot and the parish council has failed to remedy the situation. Imagine from Monday the road has been flooded and up to now (Thursday) the water is still settled there,” an Ingleside resident, who asked not to be named, told Observer Online.
When contacted on Wednesday, Councillor for the Mandeville Division, Jones Oliphant said he would look into the situation and mobilise a team to clean the blocked drain in the community.
Meanwhile, a motorist voiced his frustration at the inconvenience caused by the flooded road.
“I drive a low car, so I am not going to risk it and drive there until the water is completely gone. The problem is that the alternative route through Hanbury is longer and the road is narrow. This results in greater gas consumption and gas price high right now, nearly $200 per litre for 90 octane,” he complained.
- Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy