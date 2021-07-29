Ingleside residents demand drainage fix

MANCHESTER, Jamaica – Residents of Ingleside in Mandeville are frustrated with what they say is the slow response from the Manchester Municipal Corporation in addressing drainage concerns in their community.

“For years, every time it rains here persistently, the road floods at one particular spot and the parish council has failed to remedy the situation. Imagine from Monday the road has been flooded and up to now (Thursday) the water is still settled there,” an Ingleside resident, who asked not to be named, told Observer Online.

When contacted on Wednesday, Councillor for the Mandeville Division, Jones Oliphant said he would look into the situation and mobilise a team to clean the blocked drain in the community.

Meanwhile, a motorist voiced his frustration at the inconvenience caused by the flooded road.

“I drive a low car, so I am not going to risk it and drive there until the water is completely gone. The problem is that the alternative route through Hanbury is longer and the road is narrow. This results in greater gas consumption and gas price high right now, nearly $200 per litre for 90 octane,” he complained.

- Kasey Williams