Injured man under police guard after shots fired at Manchester party

Injured man under police guard after shots fired at Manchester partyThursday, November 11, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man is now in police custody after officers removed a firearm and a 9mm magazine from a scene in Cedar Grove, Manchester following reports of shots fired at a party.
According to official reports, on Tuesday, November 9, officers were alerted to an area where gunshots were reportedly being fired at a party.
The police said a search of the area was conducted and a 9mm magazine found.
Shortly after, a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused the officers' suspicion, the police said.
He was accosted and interviewed where it was revealed that he was injured.
The man was then transported to hospital where he was admitted under police guard.
The police said a further search was conducted on Wednesday, November 10 where an Astra Ucha 9mm pistol was seized.
Investigations continue.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy