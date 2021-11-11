Injured man under police guard after shots fired at Manchester party

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A man is now in police custody after officers removed a firearm and a 9mm magazine from a scene in Cedar Grove, Manchester following reports of shots fired at a party.

According to official reports, on Tuesday, November 9, officers were alerted to an area where gunshots were reportedly being fired at a party.

The police said a search of the area was conducted and a 9mm magazine found.

Shortly after, a man was seen acting in a manner that aroused the officers' suspicion, the police said.

He was accosted and interviewed where it was revealed that he was injured.

The man was then transported to hospital where he was admitted under police guard.

The police said a further search was conducted on Wednesday, November 10 where an Astra Ucha 9mm pistol was seized.

Investigations continue.