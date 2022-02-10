Inmate facing more charges after stabbing another prisoner in lock-up

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica --- An inmate at the Savanna-la-Mar Police lock-up in Westmoreland has been slapped with additional charges after he allegedly stabbed another prisoner in the chest.

Charged with wounding with intent is 25-year-old Kevar Walker, otherwise called 'Black Eagle', of Tank Hill district, Negril in Westmoreland

Reports are that about 7:00 am on Thursday, December 30, 2021, Walker and another inmate had a verbal dispute when Walker reportedly attacked the inmate with a weapon and stabbed him in the chest.

An alarm was raised and the police intervened and restrained Walker.

The injured inmate was taken to the hospital.

Walker was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.