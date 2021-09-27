Instagram hits pause on kids' version after criticism

NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Facebook said Monday that it is suspending development of a version of its Instagram photo-sharing app for children aged under 13, after widespread criticism of the plan.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri complained that the project, which would have created a parentally-supervised version of the app for youngsters, had been widely misunderstood.

"We started this project to address an important problem seen across our industry: kids are getting phones younger and younger, misrepresenting their age, and downloading apps that are meant for those 13 or older," he said in a statement.

"We firmly believe that it's better for parents to have the option to give their children access to a version of Instagram that is designed for them — where parents can supervise and control their experience — than relying on an app's ability to verify the age of kids who are too young to have an ID," he added.

"While we stand by the need to develop this experience, we've decided to pause this project."

The suspension of the project's rollout would give Instagram "time to work with parents, experts, policymakers and regulators, to listen to their concerns, and to demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today", Mosseri said.

Widely referred to by the unofficial name "Instagram Kids", the initiative has attracted criticism from various groups since reports of its development emerged earlier this year.

In May, a group of US senators wrote to Facebook urging the social media giant to halt its rollout, accusing it of a "clear record of failing to protect children on its platforms".

The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood has meanwhile attacked Instagram's "relentless focus on appearance", arguing that "younger children are even less developmentally equipped to deal with these challenges" than adolescents.

The decision to pause the kids' app comes as Facebook grapples with the fallout of a series of withering Wall Street Journal reports revealing that the company's own research showed it was aware of the damage Instagram can do to teenage girls' mental health.

Facebook has hit back at the Wall Street Journal's characterisation of the internal research, stressing that the studies detailed both positive and negative experiences of social media by young people.