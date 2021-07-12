Institute of Jamaica/Simon Bolivar Centre hosts free Spanish classes

Jamaicans wishing to learn Spanish or sharpen their Spanish-speaking skills, can benefit from free Spanish classes courtesy of the Simón Bolívar Cultural Centre (SBCC) virtual Spanish summer camp in collaboration with the Institute of Jamaica.

The Institute has advised that free classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning July 13 and ending on July 29 from 10am to 10:45am on Facebook via Zoom.

Persons wishing to participate should RSVP at simonbolivarcentre@gmail.com.