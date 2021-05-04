Integrity Commission publishes material used in its anti-corruption workshops

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Integrity Commission has published on its website, at https://integrity.gov.jm (under the ‘Publications’ heading), all of the educational material that were used in its Anti-Corruption, Good Governance and Integrity Sensitization training workshops that were recently conducted for Jamaica’s Cabinet ministers.

According to the Commission, the materials have been published as a part of its public education initiative on anti-corruption and good governance.

The Integrity Commission is encouraging all public officials and other stakeholders to read the workshop material.

The Commission was established to combat corruption through the development, implementation and enforcement of anti-corruption legislation, policy and initiatives.