Integrity Commission says it cannot 'confirm or deny' report that it is probing Airport Authority investment

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Chairman of the Integrity Commission, Justice Seymour Panton, is reiterating that the Commission can neither "publicly confirm nor deny" the initiation or conduct of a probe into any matter until a report has been tabled in Parliament.

This is after Transport and Works, Robert Montague, told Parliament on Tuesday that he could not answer questions posed by the Opposition on the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) controversial investment in First Rock Capital Holdings, as the Integrity Commission was investigating the matter.

The AAJ allegedly invested $443 million in First Rock Capital Holdings without the approval of the Ministry of Finance, led by Dr Nigel Clarke.

Concerning Montague's statement made in Gordon House, the Integrity Commission issued a release from Panton to the matter.

"Yesterday, it was announced in the House of Representatives that the Integrity Commission was conducting a probe in a specified matter. Since then, there have been queries as to the accuracy or otherwise of the statement," Panton stated.

"The Integrity Commission wishes to remind the public that Section 53 (3) of the Integrity Commission Act forbids 'the Commission or any other person' from making a report or public statement in relation to the indication or conduct of an investigation until the tabling in Parliament of a report," he continued.

"This means that neither the Commission nor any other person can publicly confirm or deny the initiation or conduct of an investigation until a report has been tabled in Parliament," he added.

According to Panton, the term "any other person" applies to and includes Parliamentarians.

"No such report has been tabled," stressed the retired jurist.

The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) last month rapped the Andrew Holness-led Government for failing to take action against the board of the AAJ over its investment in First Rock Capital Holdings.

Responding to questions on the issue in Parliament in July, Finance Minister, Clarke, admitted that the initial investment violated the Public Bodies and Accountability Act (PBAA) because the AAJ needed approval from his ministry before making the investment.

According to Clarke, “prior approval was neither sought nor received”, and this would have been contrary to regulations.

The finance minister also hinted that the purchase was untidy.

"It is also a matter of judgement as to whether it was prudent for a single-equity investment to absorb as much of the space allocated to equities in AAJ's investment policy as it did, especially if that investment is an IPO [initial public offering] of a company that was in operation for only two years at the time,” said Clarke at the time.

Montague, whose portfolio includes the AAJ, has not publicly commented on the matter.