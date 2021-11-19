International Coastal Cleanup 2021 a resounding success despite COVID-19, says JET

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An estimated 2,700 volunteers from 116 local groups participated in International Coastal Cleanup (ICC) activities at 169 sites in every parish along Jamaica's coastline this year.

According to the Jamaica Environmental Trust (JET), data tallying is well underway for the activities which took place in October and November

For 2021, JET said it took a new approach to cleanup activities for ICC in light of restrictions imposed by the Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ICC Day is typically a one-day volunteer event that takes place on the third Saturday in September, however, in 2021 small cleanups were held between October 29 and November 14 following all COVID-19 protocols

“ICC activities were originally scheduled for September; however, the decision was made to postpone cleanups until the number of COVID-19 cases was drastically reduced. The safety of everyone involved was our top priority,” said JET's Programme Director, Lauren Creary.

“Despite the change in plans, coordinators stayed committed to hosting their cleanups, allowing JET to surpass our goal of attracting 100 local groups for ICC 2021,” she continued.

As national coordinators of ICC in Jamaica, groups register with JET to host their own cleanups across the island, with training and supplies from JET. Groups received cleanup kits, including necessary items for cleanups such as data cards gloves, garbage bags and reusable face masks.

“This strategy of allowing groups to coordinate multiple cleanups over a period of three weeks meant that more garbage could be removed from beaches each week,” said Creary.

The data collected from beach cleanup activities is used to create a National Summary Data Report for Jamaica which will be released to the public in early 2022. This information is also shared with key stakeholders such as the international coordinators of ICC, the Ocean Conservancy and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF).