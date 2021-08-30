International tributes pour in for reggae legend Lee 'Scratch' Perry

International tributes have poured in for the legendary Jamaican singer and music producer Lee "Scratch" Perry, as the world paused to mourn the loss of one of its true mavericks and most influential musicians and performers.

Perry died in hospital in Lucea, Hanover at the age of 85.

Pete Rock, an American record producer, DJ and rapper, who is widely recognised as one of the greatest hip hop producers of all time, put up a photo of the legend with the caption: 'RIP Lee Scratch' Perry".

Rapper and producer Q Tip of A Tribe Called Quest fame wrote on Instagram: "RIP to the master technician innovator and true genius Lee Scratch Perry. “

Q-Tip sampled Leroy "Horsemouth" Wallace and Lee "Scratch" Perry's "Herb Vendor" for his collaboration, 'Get It Together' with the Beastie Boys.

Rapper Lupe Fiasco also remembered Perry, tweeting: "African blood is flowing through I veins so I and I shall never fade away."

The tributes flowed fast and furious. The British artiste Mad Professor, Perry's longtime collaborator, wrote: "What a character! Totally ageless! Extremely creative, with a memory as sharp as a tape machine! A brain as accurate as a computer!"

Praising Perry's "pioneering spirit and work," the Beastie Boys' Mike D also tweeted an homage: "We are truly grateful to have been inspired by and collaborated with this true legend."

The Beastie Boys first worked with Perry when he opened for them in Japan in 1996 before they joined forces on the track Dr Lee PhD as part of 1998's Hello Nasty album.

Cedella Marley also paid tribute early Sunday morning to the man who was responsible for some of her father Bob Marley and the Wailers' best early recordings, including the Soul Rebel and Soul Revolution albums and Small Axe, Duppy Conqueror, Jah Live, Punky Reggae Party, and Rastaman Live Up singles.



“Lee Scratch Perry flying high…. THE UPSETTER, TREND SETTER, NO ONE DID IT BETTER. FLY HIGH UNCLE LEE,” Cedella wrote on her Instagram page.

Flying Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison, wrote on Twitter: "Blessed journey into the infinite. RIP Lee 'Scratch' Perry."

International dancehall artiste Sean Paul also paid tribute to the flamboyant eccentric dub pioneer.

“This icon has helped 2 influence me an(sic) so many others. I salute u sir scratch perry. Ur creative wave still dominates 2day and will 4 a very longtime 2 come. The creator and mastermind of a sound which is the basis of everything I do musically. My condolences 2 ur fam friends an fanz. May jah rest ur soul in peace great one. R.I.P #scratchperry #legend #icon #reggaegiant #teacher #theupsetter #duppyconquerrah,” the Get Busy artiste intoned.

Lee 'Scratch' Perry's incalculable influence reverberates through genres from reggae to hip-hop to dubstep to post-punk, from The Beastie Boys to The Clash.

Considered by many to be the godfather of dub, he is known for his 1960s and 70s studio innovations which were decades ahead of their time and gained worldwide acclaim for his inventive production, studio wizardry, his flamboyant attire and eccentric persona.

