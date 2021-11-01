Internet message offering new COVID-19 Compassionate Grant is fake, Finance Ministry says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Finance and the Public Service is advising the public that there is a fraudulent message being circulated on social media, purportedly on behalf of the Government of Jamaica, for persons to access the “COVID-19 Compassionate Grant.”

The ministry is urging the public to ignore the message and not to click the link.

“There is no new COVID-19 compassionate grant,” the ministry said.

“All messages from the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service are circulated through official channels (mass media and the ministry's social media channels) with proper contact information,” it added.