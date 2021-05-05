Invest in businesses instead of beauty products, UWI lecturer urges women

ST JAMES, Jamaica — More women should look to actively invest in businesses instead of hair and beauty products, said lecturer in Social Anthropology at The University of the West Indies, Mona, Jamaica, Dr Herbert Gayle.

“There are so many people who sit down every day and just wait on black women; to make money from you, to wreck your families, to get you into all sorts of domestic violence by selling you beauty care products” he said.

“Stop being so happy to work for men, start your own business. Learn to take risks, and stop being a part of the hair and beauty statistics, invest your money,” he added.

Dr Gayle was speaking at the Anchovy High School's online town hall empowerment seminar, Facing the Reality of the Social Issues Affecting Education, yesterday.

According to the lecturer, it is estimated that black women spend over US$10 billion on hair products every year.

“Imagine if 10 per cent of that [money] was invested?” he questioned.

“A British information firm called Nielsen Estimates said that black people currently hold a buying power of one trillion US dollars, however, they waste an estimated 7.5 billion yearly on beauty products alone,” he noted.

The lecturer further noted that these hair maintenances are sometimes paid for by men and voiced concerns that this could be an associated factor for domestic violence in relationships.

“50 per cent of woman's hair maintenance comes from men and is associated as a cause of domestic violence or intimate partner violence. I would rather my sisters go back to having their natural hair, if they cannot afford to take care of the hair themselves. Rather than having to ask a man,” he shared.

“The poor can spend close to a quarter of their income on hair and beauty, says the research, these are resources that otherwise would be spent on children's education, or start-up investments,” he emphasised.

