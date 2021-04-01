Invest in initiatives to mainstream sport after COVID, Grange tells Commonwealth

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, told the fifth Commonwealth Debate on Sport and Sustainable Development that the key to rebuilding the sport sector after the COVID-19 pandemic is investing in initiatives to mainstream sport and physical activity as part of policy integration across public health, education and economic development.

The minister was specially invited by the Commonwealth Secretariat to participate in the debate, a virtual event that took place on Tuesday.

It is among the leading global policy focused events held to mark International day of Sport for Development and Peace (IDSDP), celebrated on April 6.

Grange advocated that: “The focus of investment must be on factors identified in restoring human rights, social inclusion, prevention of non-communicable diseases and enhanced access to the benefits of sport post-COVID-19.”

“These are the problems emerging from the onset of the pandemic. The sport sector relies extensively on human contact and the sector is disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

The minister encouraged the participants to rethink the role of sport as “there is now a shift in focus to investment in safeguarding policies globally among governments, international bodies and national initiatives, strengthening of human rights through and for sport”.

“We all agree with the results of research presented by the Commonwealth Secretariat which confirms that 'sport is effective in generating employment because it is community-based and depends on human interaction. As such, one policy implication is that investing in sport can be an economic tool to help a country reduce unemployment during a recession. This is a valuable insight for the rebuilding the sport sector in the post COVID-19 period' according to the publication,” she continued.

Grange explained that economic prosperity is important for the development of sport as an economic activity.

She noted that economic downturns usually result in Governments' reduced spending on sectors like sport unless there is strong scientific evidence to demonstrate how vital the sport sector is to the national development of the economy.

“The World Bank's global economic prospects (2020) fittingly describes, 'COVID-19 as the most adverse peacetime shock to the global economy in a century!' Furthermore, the President of the World Bank Group reminds us that: 'making the right investments now is vital, and urgently needed to support the recovery and foster resilience. The response to the pandemic crisis today will shape our common future for years to come. We should seize the opportunity to lay the foundations for a durable, equitable, and sustainable global economy,” the minister said.

Noting that technology has a role to play in sport, Grange said, however, that investment in technology cannot by itself be the key to rebuild sport sector post COVID 19.

“In the Caribbean and Latin American Region it is estimated that there will be a contraction of minus 1.8 per cent in regional gross domestic product, which could lead to unemployment in the region rising by 10 percentage points.

“In 2018-(pre COVID era) the WHO reported that NCDS were killing 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71 per cent of all deaths globally,” she pointed out.

Grange said it is clear that in order to rebuild the sport sector post COVID-19, investment in empirical research and other measurement framework is needed to demonstrate the contribution of sport the SDGs, while securing the sustainability of the sport sector.

“The lack of adequate evidence-based practice and measurement framework has led to undervaluing the contribution of sport to global and national development. Let us examine some of the on-going consequences and impact of the COVID 19 pandemic as the intervening factor in our lives and societies worldwide,” she explained.

“The SDGs agenda recognises sport as 'an important enabler of sustainable development' and highlights its impact on health, education, social inclusion, women's empowerment and youth development. The achievement of goals is impacted by pandemic and related policy/regulatory responses.

“Based on the results of the Deloitte Global Millennial Survey (2020), the demands for social justice is transforming the sports world. There is a shifting societal dynamics, with athletes having a stronger voice, demanding action, and playing an even bigger part as role models,” the minister continued.

Sport organisations' level of commitment to combating social injustice now directly affect their brand, their bottom line and business relationships with athletes, Grange said.

The debate is delivered as part of the Commonwealth's leadership supporting countries as they protect and promote the contribution sport can make to human and social development.