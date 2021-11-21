Investigation underway after massive fire at Guyana Police Force headquarters

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The Guyana Fire Service (GFS), says that it is investigating the circumstances which led to a major fire in a building at the Guyana Police Force – Eve Leary Headquarters Compound on Saturday.

The GFS says it received a call at 13:50 pm (local time), alerting to a fire at the location, following which Water Tenders from the Central, Alberttown, West Ruimveldt and Campbellville Fire Stations immediately responded to the scene.

The fire is reported to have begun on the top floor of the western side of the building, in an area which is used as the living quarters for ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

The fire subsequently spread to other parts of the building due to the age and combustibility of the structure and its contents.

As a result of the fire the entire living quarters, the Office of Professional Responsibility, the Construction Department and Stores were destroyed while the Office of the Department of Public Prosecutions suffered minor water damage.

The GFS and the Guyana Police Force are conducting investigations to determine the cause of the fire.