Investigations into Edna Manley College fire ongoing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) says it is investigating the cause of the blaze that occurred at Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts this morning.

When the OBSERVER ONLINE arrived about 10:30 am, fire units and several fighters were still trying to put out the blaze, while scores of onlookers, who appeared to be staff members and students from the institution, gathered at the scene.

JFB'S Public Relations Officer, Emilio Ebanks, told OBSERVER ONLINE that he and his team responded quickly to the fire.

“At 9:25 we got a call that the Edna Manley College was on fire. When we got here, we realised that it's the upper floor of the textile building. We responded with three units. Those three units are now in operation, one just left to go and replenish the tank,” he said.

“As it is now, the fire is under control — almost extinguished. We will be carrying out investigations to try and ascertain the cause of the fire,” he added.

Ebanks said there were no injuries or deaths reported.

When asked if the building was occupied at the time of the time, he responded: “Occupied is relative, there were students there. One student reported that he smelled smoke and he is the one who raised an alarm. The building is divided into different studios. So there were students in different studios at the time. The upper floor is completely lost but the ground floor is fine.”

He also noted that several items were damaged but said he was unable to give a detailed breakdown.

Brittny Hutchinson