Investments in security infrastructure impacting major crimes- GG Throne Speech

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen, says the strategic investments that have been made in the security infrastructure of the country have had a significant impact on major crimes.

“The overall incidence of major crimes declined by 51 per cent from 10,711 in 2011 to 5,222 in 2021,” he said, while noting that the homicide rate remains high.

The Governor-General was delivering the Throne Speech to mark the ceremonial opening of the 2022/23 Parliamentary Year in the House of Representatives on February 10, under the theme 'Building Our Jamaica: Peace, Opportunity and Prosperity'.

He said that among the strategies implemented by the Government to combat crime and violence is “Operation Get Every Illegal Gun”.

The campaign includes targeted and special operations by the security forces and a reward system for information leading to the retrieval of illegal firearms.

Additionally, the Governor-General said that the enhanced security measures implemented by the Government have shown success.

He pointed out that murders declined by 63 per cent and shootings declined by 77 per cent in the seven vulnerable communities declared as Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs).

Similarly, murders decreased by an average of 42 per cent and shootings decreased by an average of 43 per cent under States of Public Emergency (SOEs).

Murders increased by an average of 42 per cent and shootings by an average of 35 per cent, after discontinuation of the SOEs, the Governor-General pointed out.

The Throne Speech outlines the priority programmes and policies to be pursued by the Government in the new fiscal year, which begins on April 1.