Ireland restrict West Indies to 212 in ODI decider

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AFP) — Off-spinner Andy McBrine claimed four wickets as Ireland bowled West Indies out for 212 all out in 44.4 overs in the third and deciding One-Day International on Sunday.

McBrine has 10 wickets in the series, a memorable run which also saw him suffer concussion after being hit on the head in the first game at Sabina Park.

He finished with 4-28 from his 10 overs as West Indies struggled after being asked to bat.

They were 119-7 at one stage before former skipper Jason Holder (44) and Akeal Hosein (23) repaired some of the damage.

Shai Hope top-scored with 53 off 39 balls, hitting nine fours and one six as he dominated an opening stand of 72 in 11 overs with Justin Greaves.

McBrine shone when he removed Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks and skipper Kieron Pollard in quick succession to put Ireland within touch of a famous series victory.

West Indies won the first game by 24 runs before Ireland levelled the series with a five-wicket victory.

The matches form part of the qualifying path for the 2023 World Cup.