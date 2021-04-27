'Israel' attacks, stabs woman then surrenders to police

TRELAWNY, Jamaica — The Warsop Police in Trelawny have charged 34-year-old Anthony Bailey, otherwise called 'Israel', a farmer of Warsop with attempted murder in connection with an incident at New Road district in the parish on Thursday, April 15.

Reports from the police are that about 8:30 pm, Bailey, who was reportedly armed with a knife, approached the complainant and threatened to kill her. He then allegedly stabbed her all over her body. The complainant was transported to the hospital where she was treated and admitted in stable condition.

On Monday, April 26, Bailey turned himself in to the police where he was arrested and charged.