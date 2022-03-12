Israel upsets Hibbert in U20 long jump at Carifta Trials

Israel upsets Hibbert in U20 long jump at Carifta TrialsSaturday, March 12, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — St Jago High School's Balvin Israel created a mild upset on the first day of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association's (JAAA) Carifta Trials at the National Stadium, winning the Boys Under 20 long jump.
Petersfield High's Royan Walters was second, one centimetre behind Israel, while Kingston College's Jaydon Hibbert, the World Under 20 silver medallists from last year, finished third overall.
In a dramatic final three rounds, Hibbert, who led from the first round with 7.07m, was pushed into second place first by Israel who jumped 7.22m in the fifth round, before Walters, the Western Champs double gold medallist, grabbed second place with 7.21m on his final jump.
It was the second big win for Israel over Hibbert. The first came at the ISSA/GraceKennedy Champs last year when Israel won and Hibbert failed to get into the top eight.
Hibbert had managed a series of big jumps earlier this year, 7.49m at GC Foster in mid-February and a wind-aided 7.80m (2.4m/s) at the Corporate Area championships last weekend.
-Paul A Reid
