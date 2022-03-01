Issuing of NIDS ID cards to be piloted in Corporate Area soon

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Issuing of identification cards (IDs) under the National Identification System (NIDS) will begin through a pilot programme to be undertaken in Kingston and St Andrew.

According to Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Floyd Green, the exercise is expected to kick off in the second half of this year.

He was speaking during Tuesday's meeting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives.

During the meeting, Green explained that enrolment sites will be established at post offices in collaboration with the Post and Telecommunications Department, to maximise existing resources.

He said once the pilot phase is completed, an islandwide rollout will follow.

Green added that the Office of the Prime Minister, under which NIDS falls, will also be partnering with the Registrar General's Department and the Electoral Office of Jamaica to assist with the full rollout of ID cards across the island.

Jamaica's national identification system will provide a comprehensive and secure structure to enable the collection and storage of identity information.

This secure, voluntary tool can also verify an individual's identity, facilitate the electronic signing of documents and securely access a range of government services online.

The Standing Finance Committee, which will meet for at least two days, March 1 and 3, is reviewing the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure that were tabled on February 10.