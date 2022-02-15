It's a yes! Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens on V-day

It's a yes! Simone Biles engaged to Jonathan Owens on V-dayTuesday, February 15, 2022
|
NEW YORK, United States (AP) — Olympic great Simone Biles said it was “THE EASIEST YES” when her fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens popped the question on Valentine's Day.
“I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCE,” the excited gymnast posted on Instagram.
Biles, 24, and Houston Texans safety Owens, 26, have been dating for nearly two years.
Owens took a knee in a set of photos the gymnast shared on Twitter and Instagram. They were in a gazebo, and Biles was dressed all the way up in a black mini dress and heels. Owens beamed as he placed a substantial rock on her finger.
More engagement photos had the two celebrating with a kiss at dinner and a close-up of the two holding hands, displaying Biles' oval-shaped diamond ring.
“Ready for forever with you,” Owens responded in her comments on Instagram — heart emoji in place.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy