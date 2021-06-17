'It feels amazing', says Khadija Shaw on 3-year deal with Manchester City

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Manchester City today announced the signing of Jamaican striker Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw from Division 1 Feminine side Bordeaux, subject to work visa and international clearance.

Manchester City said Shaw will move to the Academy Stadium on a three-year deal at the start of July following the conclusion of her current contract with Bordeaux.

The England-based club announced that Shaw will make her move ahead of the upcoming 2021/22 Barclays FA Women's Super League season, wearing the #21 shirt.

“It feels amazing to be a Manchester City player. I chose this Club because I want to be a part of the environment, the culture and to play for this amazing team,'' Shaw said in an official statement on the Manchester City website.

“I want to be tested and there is so much experience in the team here, so I know I will learn a lot from everybody around me. I grew up as a City fan, and I even have some family members who live in Manchester – when I told them about my move, they were so happy and excited,'' she added.

“I've always watched the English game and it's something that I've always wanted to be a part of – the Barclays FA WSL is growing and developing tremendously, and I feel as though this is the perfect move for me,” Shaw added.

Shaw currently holds the title of Reggae Girlz's all-time leading goalscorer with an impressive 42 goals in 30 appearances.

Head Coach Gareth Taylor welcomed Shaw to the team saying, "we're delighted to welcome Khadija to Manchester City. She's a very talented young player and we're pleased that we've been able to add her to our already productive forward line.''

"She's enjoyed a successful couple of years in France with Bordeaux and the fact that she finished as the league's top scorer this past campaign speaks volumes about the calibre of player that she is. Her form on the international stage is incredibly impressive too and we're very much looking forward to working with her over the coming seasons," he added.