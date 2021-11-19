It was a technical and tactical battle, says Wedderburn after BB Coke stalemate

St Elizabeth Technical High School (STETHS) head coach Omar “Rambo” Wedderburn may not have enjoyed the result but he enjoyed the tactical battle posed by his opponents BB Coke in their ISSA/WATA DaCosta Cup game on Wednesday.

The game ended in a goalless stalemate and Wedderburn was complimentary in his post-match analysis even if smarting from not taking all three points at home.

“It was a technical game. You could see that both teams had a plan,” he said.

“We tried our game plan, we got a few chances, but we never capitalized. BB Coke came the same way. It was a tactical and technical game, mixed with a lot of physicality as you could see.”

“I am not pleased with this one point, because each game we play we try to get all three,” he admitted.

Lacovia High currently lead the group, while BB Coke and rivals Munro College are currently breathing down their necks, but Wedderburn is not perturbed this early in the season.

“It's not a problem getting out (of the group), because honestly, we don't have any nerves wracking right now.

“We are just here to do a job and we are going to get the job done. Sometimes up, sometimes down. We stepped back today, but the next game we have to step forward to really stay in the pack,” he reasoned.

Munro who bounced back from their opening day loss to Lacovia with a win against Maggoty High on Wednesday will be the next opponent for STETHS and Wedderburn is confident going into the derby.

“We are confident as any game. We are not here to sit down, we are here to run! We are here to play, so Saturday is not going to be any different. We are gonna claim all three points just like any other game, so our main focus is on that game Saturday. We have to go out and get the job done the proper way,” he stated confidently.

The STETHS v Munro game will be the feature game at the STETHS Complex on Saturday.

-Dwayne Richards