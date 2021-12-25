It's a boy!

What a Christmas gift! Denesha Simmonds (left) exchanges an elbow bump with State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn (right) in celebration of the arrival of her baby boy, Thabang Jordine, who was born at 1:20am on Christmas Day at the Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston. Looking on is Keisha Stewart, portfolio manager at Kirk Distributors. The occasion was the annual initiative by the Kiwanis Eastern Canada and Caribbean Division 23 East to bring Christmas cheer to mothers at Victoria Jubilee on Christmas Day. Jamaica Observer photographer Garfield Robinson was there to share in the moment.