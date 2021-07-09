It's a very important derby win, says Tivoli's Pennycooke

KINGSTON, Jamaica— After a man-of-the-match performance for Tivoli Gardens against Arnett Gardens in the Jamaica Premier League, Odean Pennycooke believes that his team is moving in the right direction.

Following a draw in their opening game of the season, Tivoli was able to get one over their arch rivals with a 1-0 win and a big three points as they look to establish a spot in the top six very early.

With the regular season being a single round instead of the usual three, every point earned will prove crucial. Pennycooke is hoping that his team can maintain their good start to the season.

“Definitely we are moving in the right direction and that's the direction we want to keep heading in, to come up with something good in this season.”

He was pleased with the defensive effort of his team to maintain a clean sheet, their second in succession.

“We did some defensive work, because defense win championships, so we have to be strong in the defense,” he reasoned.

Two dropped points from the first game meant that a win in their second was crucial and that fact was not lost Pennycooke.

“It was very important to win this game. That was the goal coming down from the coaching sessions in the week, to get the three points here and we achieved it.”

A member of a pretty young cohort for the new look Tivoli team, Pennycooke is hoping to maintain the positive start to the season

“We are definitely in a good position. We drew the first one and now we have the three points, so it's positive going forward and we want to keep it that way.”

Tivoli Gardens will next be in action on match week four when they will come up against the defending champions Portmore United.