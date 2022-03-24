'It's not about you', Clarke responds to Golding's broadside against Manley/Seaga banknote

KINGSTON, Jamaica — “It's not about you”.That was the response, in part, of Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke to the broadside launched by Opposition leader Mark Golding against Clarke's recent announcement that former Prime Ministers Michael Manley and Edward Seaga will appear together on a newly-created $2,000 banknote.

Clarke made the announcement of the new banknote when he opened the Budget Debate on March 8. He said it was the Bank of Jamaica [BOJ] that determined that a $2,000 bill was needed. Clarke also announced that a decision was taken to place Seaga and Manley – contemporaries and bitter rivals – together on the new banknote.

But, when he made his contribution to the Budget Debate on March 15, Golding accused the government of arrogance for not consulting the Opposition on the matter. He also charged that the government was attempting to rewrite history by placing the two bitter rivals together. Manley and Seaga presided over what scholars consider the most politically divisive period in Jamaica's history and one of the most violent.

While Golding told the government that it should place Seaga on the $2,000 note if one was in fact needed and keep Manley on the $1,000 where his image now appears, for Clarke, placing the two together is a way to further unify the country and to continue the healing process.

When he closed the Budget Debate on March 22, Clarke acknowledged the ongoing debate generated by his announcement that new banknotes were coming. But, he sought to deflect attention from himself.

According to Clarke, “the BOJ, in its independent view, and without prompting, wrote to me about the need to upgrade Jamaica's banknotes”.

“When the BOJ makes technically sound recommendations to the Minister of Finance, on challenges with banknotes, it is advice that the Minister ought to take seriously,” he added.

Clarke said the BOJ outlined the following:

-The higher than necessary cost of producing the existing suite of notes

-The higher than tolerable incidence of counterfeiting of the existing suite of notes

-The challenges of the visually impaired with distinguishing between denominations

-The BOJ's independent assessment that Jamaica needs a $2,000 denomination among its banknotes.

Clarke noted that there has been no policy change with respect to what category of persons should appear on banknotes.

“The existing policy, with an origin well before my time, is that national heroes and deceased premiers and prime ministers appear on Jamaica's banknotes,” he said.

Clarke added that “With respect to the co-location of Michael Manley and Edward Seaga, all I will add to what I have already contributed is that this is about the future. The unique legacies and contributions of Michael Manley and Edward Seaga cannot be contained or influenced by their joint placement on a note. Therefore, our reaction to placement is not about them, it's about putting focus on us. So if you [Golding] are upset, remember this is not about you. This is about the youth, the young Jamaicans, who are the future. We desire that they not grow up perpetuating hate and division. This is about symbolizing the unity and political maturity we wish to see in our society”.

The overall of the country's banknotes will see former prime ministers and national heroes, appearing together. For example, national heroes Norman Manley and Sir Alexander Bustamante will appear together on the $1,000 note while Paul Bogle and George William Gordon will be on the upgraded $50 bill.

Fellow national heroes, Nanny of the Maroons and Sam Sharpe will be the faces on the revamped $500 bill while the images of Donald Sangster and Hugh Shearer, both former prime ministers, will adorn the $5000 note. The country's first national hero, Marcus Garvey, will appear alone on the revamped $100 bill.

The notes, with a lifespan that is 50 per cent longer than the current banknotes and with greater security features, will be released into circulation in the last quarter of the year.