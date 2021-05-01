J'can McConnell defeats world champ at RallyX Nordic

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican Fraser McConnell beat three-time FIA World Rallycross Champion Johan Kristoffersson for his maiden RallyX Nordic in Denmark today, as the series' 2021 season got under way.

A report on the event website said McConnell's breakthrough triumph was achieved from the back row of the grid, and was just one of many spectacular stories on a spectacular day.

“McConnell's bid did not get off to the best of starts when the Olsbergs MSE ace was forced wide at the beginning of Q1, but he responded magnificently in Q2 to run Kristoffersson to within just seven tenths-of-a-second of the top spot,” the report stated.

“At the scene of his first Supercar podium, the Jamaican progressed comfortably through to the final once again, and a lightning launch — allied to no shortage of bravery through the opening corners — saw him emerge from a chaotic Turn Two in the lead. It was an advantage that he would not relinquish.

“Big up, this is unreal!” the 22-year-old said. “The quality of these drivers is incredible, but the level of Olsbergs MSE is unbelievable. We never give up, and whilst our pace was up-and-down all day, I gave it everything I had. I'm with the best team in the world, and I'm racing for the best country in the world. Big up everybody!” McConnell is quoted on the website.