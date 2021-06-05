J'can gets 32-month sentence in US for passport fraud, illegal reentry after deportation

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 57-year-old Jamaican man, Donovan Davey, has been sentenced to 32 months in US federal prison for making a false statement in a passport application, aggravated identity theft, falsely claiming US citizenship, and illegally reentering the United States after being deported.

Davey had pleaded guilty on March 3, 2021.

According to court documents, Davey is a Jamaican citizen who was physically removed from the United States to Jamaica in 2005 and 2012. In October 2009, Davey fraudulently filed an application for a US passport using the name and personal information of a Connecticut man and received a passport in the man's name.

In March 2020, Davey fraudulently filed an application with the US Department of State to renew said passport, using the information of the same Connecticut man, and attested under penalty of perjury that he was “a citizen or non-citizen national of the United States,” which was not true.

In September 2020, Davey was arrested in Orlando, Florida, after having returned to the United States without authorisation from the US Attorney General or the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

“Today's sentencing sends a strong message: the Diplomatic Security Service is committed to ensuring those who commit passport fraud and identity theft face consequences for their criminal actions,” said DSS Special Agent in Charge Peter Kapoukakis of the Miami Field Office.

“Our strong relationships with the US Attorney's Office and other law enforcement agencies continue to be essential in the pursuit of justice and safeguarding our national security.”

“A US passport is an important document around the world, and this criminal thought he could get one through fraud,” said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations, Miami Field Office Director, Michael Meade. “Federal agencies working together stopped his scheme and made our communities and nation safer.”