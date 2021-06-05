J'can gets 32-month sentence in US for passport fraud, illegal reentry after deportation

J'can gets 32-month sentence in US for passport fraud, illegal reentry after deportationSaturday, June 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 57-year-old Jamaican man, Donovan Davey, has been sentenced to 32 months in US federal prison for making a false statement in a passport application, aggravated identity theft, falsely claiming US citizenship, and illegally reentering the United States after being deported.
Davey had pleaded guilty on March 3, 2021.
According to court documents, Davey is a Jamaican citizen who was physically removed from the United States to Jamaica in 2005 and 2012. In October 2009, Davey fraudulently filed an application for a US passport using the name and personal information of a Connecticut man and received a passport in the man's name.
In March 2020, Davey fraudulently filed an application with the US Department of State to renew said passport, using the information of the same Connecticut man, and attested under penalty of perjury that he was “a citizen or non-citizen national of the United States,” which was not true.
In September 2020, Davey was arrested in Orlando, Florida, after having returned to the United States without authorisation from the US Attorney General or the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
“Today's sentencing sends a strong message: the Diplomatic Security Service is committed to ensuring those who commit passport fraud and identity theft face consequences for their criminal actions,” said DSS Special Agent in Charge Peter Kapoukakis of the Miami Field Office.
“Our strong relationships with the US Attorney's Office and other law enforcement agencies continue to be essential in the pursuit of justice and safeguarding our national security.”
“A US passport is an important document around the world, and this criminal thought he could get one through fraud,” said US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations, Miami Field Office Director, Michael Meade. “Federal agencies working together stopped his scheme and made our communities and nation safer.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy