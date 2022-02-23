J'can students in Ukraine opted not to accept Gov't loan to return home – Johnson Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, announced that the Government had made a special offer to assist Jamaican students in Ukraine seeking to return home and that ultimately no student had utilised it.

Johnson Smith said that an offer of assistance was sent on February 12, for an airfare loan agreement, whereby the government would book and pay for the tickets for return to Jamaica.



“Although seven students had requested assistance, ultimately they decided not to go this route,” said the Minister.



“We understand that while some students are making private arrangements to travel to other cities in the region until the situation in Ukraine improves, others are still cautiously monitoring the situation. We are aware of eight students who have left thus far, with an additional five travelling from Ukraine over the course of this week,” she said.

Johnson Smith shared that the foreign affairs ministry has noted the cancellation of flights between Ukraine and Germany, which increases the complexity of travel, should students still choose to return to Jamaica.

“We have shared the options available to them, for example through Turkey, and have highlighted our concern that travel may become even more challenging as events unfold and would even become impossible should Ukraine's airspace be closed entirely. Our message to them has been that they need to take immediate action if they intend to leave,” said Johnson Smith.