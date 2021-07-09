JAAA delegation released from detention in Costa Rica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) is expressing its appreciation to the Government of Jamaica and, in particular, to the Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange for their timely intervention in securing the release of the Jamaican delegation for the North America, Central America and Caribbean Association Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The association said the Jamaican delegation of 13 athletes and two officials were detained on arrival in Costa Rica because they did not have the required visa waiver authorisation before disembarkation.

However, the Government of Jamaica later secured the delegation's release, which journeyed to Costa Rica to participate in the North America, Central America and Caribbean Association Under-21 and 23 Championships.

The association said the athletes are now resting and will begin their competition tomorrow.