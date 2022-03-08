JAAA names 16-member team to World Athletics Indoor Champs in Serbia

JAAA names 16-member team to World Athletics Indoor Champs in SerbiaTuesday, March 08, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Three former medallists have been included in Jamaica's 16-member team named by the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) to represent the country at the World Athletics Indoor Championships to be held in Belgrade, Serbia, March 18-20.
Triple jumper Kimberly Williams, who has a silver and a bronze medal, shot putter Danniel Thomas-Dodd, who has a silver medal, and 4x400m relay medallist Stephenie Ann McPherson were included in the team that will see Paul Francis is the head coach.
World 60m hurdles leader Danielle Williams and number four-ranked Britany Anderson along with number two-ranked Natoya Goule-Topping were also named in the team that sees 13 females and three males included.
Williams, who has lowered her personal best three times so far this year and has the world leading 7.75 seconds, will be seeking her first World Indoor medal to go with a gold and bronze from outdoors.
Anderson is ranked number four with her personal best 7.82 seconds.
Goule-Toppin set a new national record 1:58.46 seconds, second best in the world while Briana Williams, who has been named for the 60m, is ranked number six in the world with 7.09 seconds.
Meanwhile, 400m runner Christopher Taylor, Olympic Games medallist Ronald Levy and Nigel Ellis are the three men named by the JAAA.
Jamaica Team
Men – Nigel Ellis, Christopher Taylor and Ronald Levy
Female –Shericka Jackson, Briana Williams, Roneisha McGregor, Stephenie Ann McPherson, Junelle Bromfield (alt), Natoya Goule-Toppin, Britany Anderson, Danielle Williams, Kimberly Williams, Danniel Thomas-Dodd, Tiffany James-Rose, Janieve Russell.
Management team – Ludlow Watts-team manager, Sherone Simpson- female team official, Paul Francis- head coach, Lloyd Clarke- coach, Mark Elliot-coach, Lennox Graham- coach, Dr Warren Blake-medical official, Dr Marlon Reid- medical official-COVID, Troy Evans- massage therapist, Collin Turner- massage therapist, Patrick Watson- massage therapist.
Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy