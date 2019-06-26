JAAA to make women's hurdles decision today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA) will announce their decision on Sunday's aborted women's 100m hurdles final at the National Championships at the national stadium, in a press release this morning.

Dr Warren Blake, president of the JAAA told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that the federation will make their decision known today via a press release but while refusing to say what the decision was, he did clarify Sunday's announcement that it was “the final of the 100m hurdles that was voided, not the event.”

The JAAA met on Monday afternoon where they were expected to have discussed the situation that led to the highly anticipated women's 100m hurdles final being cancelled after 2015 World Champion Danielle Williams' refusal to leave the track after she was disqualified for a false start, held up the race for about 30 minutes.

A subsequent restart with just seven runners was also called back but some of the athletes ran the full distance and the race was initially rescheduled to be run after the men's 110m hurdles final.

The race was eventually called off, however, as it was said that three of the runners had been injured during the second race.

Yesterday, reports surfaced that the JAAA had contacted all seven ladies involved in the final in an effort to set up a race, possibly in Europe before the final list was due to be submitted to the IAAF in time for the World Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Williams who had run 12.81 seconds (-1.4m/s) to win her semi-final race on Sunday, was charged with the false start but despite being shown the red card three times protested the decision and refused to leave the track in a timely manner.

It was the first appearance by new national record holder, Janeek Brown, since her 12.40 seconds performance for the University of Arkansas at the NCAA Division 1 final at the University of Texas, Austin earlier in June.

On Sunday she ran 12.68 seconds (0.5m/s) to win her semi-final race while former World Under-18 gold medallist Yanique Thompson, Amoi Brown, Megan Tapper, Shermaine Williams, Shimayra Williams and Jeanine Williams had also qualified for the final.

Only three women can represent Jamaica at the IAAF World Champs and so far only five -- Brown, Danielle Williams, Thompson, Megan Tapper and Jeanine Williams have the qualifying mark of 12.98 seconds.

Paul Reid