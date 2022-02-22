JAMCOVID, Visit Jamaica platforms discontinued; quarantine requirement removed — Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Effective March 1, the requirement to obtain a travel authorisation through the JAMCOVID or Visit Jamaica platforms will be eliminated.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made the announcement Tuesday during a Jamaica House media briefing.

However, the prime minister said the Government was, at this time, maintaining the existing pre-testing requirement for a negative PCR or antigen test conducted within three days prior to travel.

“We are aware that obtaining pre-tests is becoming more difficult and expensive in some jurisdictions. We are therefore reviewing whether or not we should maintain this requirement or modify it,” Holness informed.

He said that concurrent with the removal of the travel authorisation effective March 1, the government is also removing travel-related quarantine requirements.

“We are still strongly recommending and encouraging persons to limit their movement for at least five days after returning from travel.

“In particular, I urge persons who have travelled to distance themselves from those who are most at risk…those who are 60 years and over, persons with comorbidities…” Holness said.

He said that isolation requirements remain in effect for persons who test positive for COVID-19. These individuals must isolate themselves so as not to infect others.

Despite the relaxation of the measures, Holness urged Jamaicans to bear in mind that the pandemic is not over.