JAMCOVID, Visit Jamaica platforms overhauled and simplified says Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica---Jamaica's travel authorisation application process through the JAMCOVID and Visit Jamaica online platforms has been significantly overhauled and simplified, according to Prime Minister, Andrew Holness.

The PM said that the number of questions on the platforms have been reduced and the speed of approval has increased.

“Jamaican passport holders and tourists can now obtain expedited approvals within minutes of submitting their application, provided that no coronavirus (COVID-19)-related risks are identified. Permanent residents and work permit holders are required to upload documentary evidence of residency status in Jamaica, following which approval is granted,” Holness said.

The prime minister was making a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday where he noted that, eventually, JAMCOVID will be retired and morphed into the general management of entry into the country.

“In fact, the ministry of national security is already working on a digital platform for immigration entry and so forth, and that is very near to being completed and announced,” he shared.

The https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm website, which caters to Jamaicans, and the https://www.visitjamaica.com website, dedicated to non-residents and visitors, were designed to assess the health risks of all individuals intending to travel to Jamaica and authorise travel accordingly.

Holness thanked the developer, Amber Group, reminding the House that it was the inability to accurately identify and track infected people when the first COVID-19 cases were discovered in Jamaica that necessitated the controlled entry measure.

He further noted that the implementation of the software in rapid time afforded Jamaica the ability to reopen its borders when they had to be closed as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

“We were among the first to do it in the Caribbean, and other countries looked at what we were doing and copied it and introduced the same systems and other similar systems. It has served us well. It is not a perfect system, and the speed at which it was developed by a local company, that is something that we should really look at and commend ourselves,” Holness said.