JAMPRO secures new outsourcing operator in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) has secured business process outsourcing (BPO) operator, Ventrica, to join the country's growing Global Digital Services sector.

The company is one of the UK's leading full-service customer management outsourcers.

The company specialises in outsourced contact centre services, dedicated customer services, customer insight and data analytics, along with, social media management. Dino Forte, CEO and Founder of Ventrica, explained that it was the company's first offshore delivery centre, and their aim is to employ up to 300 people in its first year of operation.

"We chose Jamaica because of its strong synergy with British and Western culture, the ease of doing business, its highly educated and English-speaking workforce, competitive costs and quality infrastructure. It is also a highly experienced BPO destination already servicing global brands,” Forte said.

Meanwhile, Manager of IT Enabled Services at JAMPRO, Vivion Scully, said the agency was pleased to facilitate the development of the project, as it supports JAMPRO's goal to attract diverse investments into Jamaica's outsourcing sector, which employs over 43,000 people and has approximately 65 companies offering services in Jamaica.

“Ventrica is a top UK BPO organisation that utilises the latest technology to deliver best in class customer support for its clients and a positive environment for its employees. We welcome their decision to establish operations in Jamaica,” Scully said.

Norman Naar, the vice president of sales and promotions at JAMPRO added, “We are pleased with Ventrica's announcement to launch in Jamaica. Having worked with Mr Forte and his team over the past five months, we are confident their presence in Jamaica will be a success.”