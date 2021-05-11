JAMPRO to drive tourism investment — Shaw

JAMPRO to drive tourism investment — ShawTuesday, May 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) will continue to facilitate investment in tourism during the new financial year.
Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Audley Shaw, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2021/22 Sectoral Debate today Tuesday (May 11), in the House of Representatives.
He noted that the tourism sector has been severely impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“My ministry, through JAMPRO, continues to work closely with our colleagues at the Ministry of Tourism to attract and facilitate key tourism investments,” he told the House.
He noted that up to March 31, JAMPRO had facilitated 29 investment projects, including the Ocean Coral Springs Hotel valued at US$250 million and the US$115-million Sangster International Airport runway and terminal expansion, which will contribute positively to Jamaica's tourism product.
Shaw noted that 4,800 rooms are slated for development over the next three years, which demonstrates that investors are confident about the local tourism sector, despite the pandemic.
