JAPHI concerned with solid waste management

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica Association of Public Health Inspectors' (JAPHI) is calling on the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), the Ministry of Local Government & Community Development and the Local Boards of Health across the island to take immediate measures to restore cleanliness and aesthetic value to communities.

JAPHI in a release, said it is concerned with the management of solid waste which includes systems of storage, collection and disposal of solid waste across the country. It outlined that the infrequent collection of solid waste leads to pile up on the curbs, illicit dumpsites and burning which creates a clear and present danger to public health.

“JAPHI believes that efforts to adequately deal with this current situation are woefully lacking, more so when we consider the growth of the population and communities along with the frequent COVID-19 lock downs,” a part of the release read. “The present crisis has given rise to the proliferation and harborage of disease-causing pests such as rodents (rats), mosquitoes, flies and other vermin with the former posing the risk of Leptospirosis and Dengue fever transmission.”

“Secondly, the burning of solid waste by residents causing respiratory illnesses such as asthma, bronchitis and also contributes to global warming,” it continued. “Thirdly, indiscriminate dumping of solid waste in trenches and gullies creates the potential risk for flooding when it rains. Finally, even though attempts are made by residents to clean up premises, the uncollected solid waste compromises the aesthetics and health of the environment.”

JAPHI says over the years its inspectors have been “educating the public on the importance of packaging and storing solid waste properly, including providing suitable receptacles to contain same” but shared that because of the untimely collection of solid waste, those efforts seem to be in vain. The organisation used the opportunity to remind the NSWMA that it is their responsibility to deliver timely service and “ensure proper collection and disposal.”

In the meantime, residents are urged to practice composting which is a method of waste disposal where organic matter (perishable waste) decompose naturally and the product can be used as fertilizer for crops or back yard gardening. JAPHI is also encouraging residents to engage in the recycling of plastics and other recyclables to reduce solid waste for collection.