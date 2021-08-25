JBDC on course to attaining ISO 9001:2015 certification

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) is on track to being certified this year to the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) Standard by the National Certification Body of Jamaica (NCBJ).

JBDC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Valerie Veira, said that the certification process began in 2020, adding that the auditing aspect is slated to be undertaken in September.

“We had delays. But, earlier this year, our [parent] Ministry (Industry, Investment and Commerce) identified some funding that [several] departments and agencies, including [the JBDC], benefited from. So, over the last six months, we have intensified the work to get our processes and procedures certified,” she said.

Veira said the Corporation deemed it critical to push for certification, as the entity is looking to transform its processes.

“We are working strenuously on the entire organisation being ISO-certified to sharpen our processes and procedures, to ensure that we are at the top of our game in terms of efficiency,” she said.

Veira advised that several of the entity's processes are already consistent with the QMS requirements.

“But now, we are focused on sharpening those [and] ensuring that the documentation [aspect] is up to standard,” the CEO added.

Veira said the certification thrust has been a collective effort incorporating all members of staff.

“Everyone, from the environmental officer to the CEO, has been focused on getting this [done], and we have been having our information sessions. Persons understand that we are not preparing a manual to put on a shelf but we are now going to be operating like this at all times. So we have to consistently upgrade to ensure that our strategic goals and processes are in line with international best practices,” she pointed out.

ISO certification is part of the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service's Strategic Public Sector Transformation Project.

The project is aimed at raising the quality of public-sector service delivery, with particular focus on executive agencies.

A key requirement is integrating quality management principles in the agency's daily activities and laying the foundation to enhance performance.

The JBDC, which was established 20 years ago, is the Government's agency that assists in the sustainable creation and development of Jamaica's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).