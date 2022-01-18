JCC urges Gov't to enact stringent legislation for those caught with illegal weapons

KINGSTON, Jamaica- The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) is calling on the Government to immediately enact stringent legislation for those caught with illegal weapons.

Its Fourth Quarter Business and Consumer Business Indices Release revealed that the majority of firms, 61 per cent overall or 22 per cent more firms than reported in the third quarter, cited crime and violence as the most critical problem the country faces at this time.

On the contrary, the Business Confidence Index has increased to 131.8 points (+8.2 per cent) in the fourth quarter of 2021, demonstrating renewed confidence in the business outlook. As Jamaica is on the way to economic recovery, crime remains the most concerning issue facing all Jamaicans and it has been significantly retarding Jamaica's economic growth for decades.

“Jamaica's murder rate topped the 1,000 mark for the first time in 2002 when the rate was 1,045. Between 2002 and 2021, Jamaica has experienced an average murder rate of 1,338 murders for all 23 years. The Jamaica Constabulary Force has reported that Jamaica has recorded 72 murders in the first 15 days of 2022. Additionally, 35 people have been injured in shootings since the start of the year,” JCC said in a press release.

The JCC is also calling on the government to immediately enact legislation “that imposes stronger punishment for those caught with illegal weapons. The new legislation should ensure that if convicted the sentence should be of such a duration that it will be a significant deterrent to all to participate in any criminal activity and particularly the illegal possession of a firearm.”

“If we are to harness a society that is to be the place of choice to live, work, raise families and do business, we must partner with all stakeholders and be vigilant in our pursuit,” said president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Ian Neita.