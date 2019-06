JCC wants compensation for businesses affected by road works

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) is calling on the government to provide adequate compensation to businesses which lost revenue due to the ongoing road works in the Corporate Area.

The JCC emphasised that in many instances thedisruptionsand loss of revenue for businesses resulted from a lack of communication and inadequate planning on the part of the road developers.

“While we alllook forward toa transportation infrastructure that facilitatescommerce and the daily requirements of our citizenry, let us not overlook thefact that some businesses were forced to cut back on their opening hours,reduce their employment levels or to even close their doors as they struggled tobalance income and operating costsdirectly attributable toinadequateplanning, coordination andpoorinformation-sharing,itcannot simply bechalked up to the inevitable price of progress.There must be restitution forineptitude,” the JCC insisted in a statement.

According to the JCC, the group hasconsistently been of the position thatmostof the disruptions couldhave been avoided with better planning, better coordination and bettercommunications.The business leader group said it conducted its own survey of affected businesses onHagley Park and Constant Springroadssome two months ago,andthere was anoverwhelmingassertionthatplanning and coordinationwere poor.

Informationrequired toallowbusinesses toadjust waswhollyinadequate, leading tosignificant commercial losses.“We have also pointed out that throughout much of theperiod,there has beenstrong evidence of a lack of coordination and information-sharing between theimplementing agencies,” the JCC stated.

“In our more recent interventions, we foundanunacceptablenumber of cases whereequipment operatorswere instructed towork on particular stretches of roadway without beingprovidedwith theschematics of water, sewage or telecommunications infrastructureon a timelybasisor,in some cases,such schematics were woefully inadequateresultingwithworkgoing aheadanyway, often with very damaging consequences,” the business leaders added.