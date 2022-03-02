JCDC extends deadlines for 2022 competitions

JCDC extends deadlines for 2022 competitionsWednesday, March 02, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) has extended the deadlines for the submission of entries for its 2022 competitions.
This is to facilitate additional time for potential participants to complete and submit their entries.
The deadline for the JCDC's flagship event, the Jamaica Festival Song Competition, and the Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Competition, is March 18.
Other competitions for which the submission timelines for this month include: the National Festival of the Arts: Music, Dance, Speech, Drama and Theatre, the Traditional Folk Forms Competition, which is slated to close March 14; and the Jamaica Visual Arts Competition, and Creative Writing Competition, which close March 31.
Entries for the Jamaica Gospel Star Competition should be submitted by April 15, while the Jamaica Culinary Arts Competition will now close May 13.
All entries should be submitted by 4:30 pm each day.
JCDC's Public Relations Coordinator, Kristen Laing, has encouraged individuals to take advantage of the extended deadlines to participate in this year's competitions in celebration of Jamaica's 60th Independence anniversary
“We have all our competitions open for the 2022 cycle for the Jamaica 60 Diamond Jubilee. Persons are allowed and encouraged to enter as many competitions as is applicable to their talents,” she said.
All submissions are to be done online. Interested persons may submit their entries to the JCDC's website --www.jcdc.gov.jm
“We are only accepting online entries this year. So we are asking persons to go to the JCDC website and enter there,” Laing said.
The competitions are being staged under the theme 'Reigniting a Nation to Greatness'.
