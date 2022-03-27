JCF Chaplaincy Services gets support from Adventists after Observer feature

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Following the publication of an article in the Jamaica Observer on January 13 titled, 'Cops Depressed', the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists through its Chaplaincy Ministries has thrown its support behind the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Chaplaincy Services.

The much-needed assistance came in the form of a $300,000 donation which was handed over at a presentation at the JCF headquarters last week.

According to a release, the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists shared that they understand that the psychosocial needs in the JCF can indeed be depressing and they want to be able to help tend to the psychological welfare of police officers.

The Church's Chaplaincy Ministry Director, Pastor Dane Fletcher said he reached out to JCF Chaplaincy Branch, inquiring how his ministry could help and said the response was “not only real, but also highlighted the need for resources to help the Chaplaincy Branch.”

“With the awareness of many needs, including training, and office equipment and supplies, our Church agreed to make the donation,” he said.

In thanking the church for the donation, Chaplain of the JCF, Dr Gary Buddoo Fletcher said, “It is an opportune time for us, as we strategically plan for the next five years, to assist us in the process of planning for the branch and by extension our care for the JCF. We know that forging this relationship will not be just in this instance, but will continue as we work together to help to make the JCF a better place.”

“We stand in solidarity with you and hope that this token will go a far way in enhancing your training and development programme. We will continue to equip volunteer Chaplains to give support to the JCF Chaplaincy Services Branch, as you serve our country. The leadership of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Jamaica is intentional in making a positive impact in our community. We believe that for Jamaica to be the place of choice to live and work, raise families and do business, there needs to be intentional collaboration,” Pastor Fletcher added.

The Chaplaincy Services Branch of the JCF offers holistic care that focuses on the psychological, emotional, moral and spiritual needs of all members of the JCF, its auxiliary and their families, within the context of trust and confidentiality.