JCF ISO 9001 certification positioning the JCF as a force for good - Chang

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, says a critical aspect of the modernisation of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is the implementation of an ISO 9001 quality management system at some police stations.

The Duhaney Park and Matilda's Corner Police Stations, as well as the Police Emergency Command Centre at the Commissioner's Office have been selected for certification on recommendation by the Force executive, led by Dr Kevin Blake, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

According to Chang, the quality management standard will be expanded and integrated across the entire force on a phased basis and will become a way of life within the JCF.

“The Quality management systems and established operating standards are becoming the way of life within the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The implementation of the quality management system within the Jamaica Constabulary Force, our primary law enforcement agency, signals the direction in which law enforcement in Jamaica is being positioned,” he said.

Chang made the disclosure recently, while speaking with reporters at the end of a tour of the Domestic Violence Intervention Centre at the Matilda's Corner Police Station in Liguanea, St Andrew.

He also noted that efforts to modernise and restructure the JCF go way beyond the procurement of physical assets, such as the vehicles and the Domestic Violence Intervention Centres.

“These are fundamental to effective policing, and the Government of Jamaica will continue to invest in ensuring the availability of these assets,” he explained.

Chang gave the assurance that the Government is committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure that the service delivery and performance of the Jamaica Constabulary Force is consistently of the highest standard.

The implementation of an ISO 9001 quality management system by the police force is geared toward developing service standards of quality to meet the needs and expectations of customers, standardising procedures and work instructions to ensure that quality service is adequately defined and consistently delivered. It also facilitates the integration of tools and technology to improve efficiency and turnaround in executing operations.