JCF clarifies use of licence plate registered to commissioner on car driven by criminals

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has moved to clarify reports that the four men who were nabbed in Kingston last week while attempting to flee the scene of a shooting were driving a Toyota Probox motorcar bearing a Jamaica Government licence plate, which was not assigned to the vehicle.

“Following numerous calls, concerns and queries directed to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, along with discussions in the public domain, it is evident that a number of persons are of the opinion that the fraudulent registration plate used on a motor vehicle that was intercepted by the police after the commission of a crime on Friday, April 16, is the personal property of the Commissioner of Police,” the JCF said in a statement.

“We are stating categorically that all vehicles issued to the constabulary are registered to the Commissioner of Police, and as such all communication as to ownership is referred to as the property of the Commissioner of Police as was the case last Friday. The registration plate in question, which is now the subject of an investigation, and the use of it, was discontinued.”

According to the police, the men opened gunfire hitting several people at the intersection of Law Street and George's Lane about 6:00 pm on April 16.

Police officers on patrol in the area heard loud explosions and went to investigate.

“Upon reaching the intersection, citizens pointed out the vehicle with four men aboard making their escape,” said the police, adding that the lawmen then intercepted the motorcar and took the four men into custody.