JCF gets $126.5-m air conditioning retrofit

KINGSTON, Jamaica –The Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP) will be carrying out air condition instalment projects at three Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) locations at a combined cost of $126.5 million to improve energy efficiency and conservation at the facilities.

According to the PCJ, the contract was signed with Geddes Refrigeration Limited for the installation of air condition solutions at the JCF'sMobile ReserveHeadquartersin Kingston, theMay Pen Division Headquarters in Clarendon and, the National Police College at Twickenham Park in St Catherine.

“Under the contractall facilities will benefit from the installation of energy efficientair condition systemsthat utilise Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technologywhich regulates airflow in response to building occupancy and conditions,” the energy company said.

The solutions also include a state-of-the-art, web enabled building management system, which will be used for monitoring and verification of data as well as cool roof solutions.

In her keynote address at the ceremony, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams said, “the improved cooling at the three facilities should enhance the environment for staff and visitors. I am encouraging everyone involved in the project execution to work diligently and efficiently to ensure that the Government and People of Jamaica get good value for every dollar spent.”

Additionally, the PCJ saidrepairs will be done to the building envelope atthe May Pen Divisional Headquarters andinverter mini split AC units will be installed in isolated sections of the Mobile Reserve Unit.