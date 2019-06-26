JCF gets $126.5-m air conditioning retrofit

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ) through the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Programme (EECP) will be carrying out air condition instalment projects at three Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) locations at a combined cost of $126.5 million to improve energy efficiency and conservation at the facilities.

According to the PCJ, the contract was signed with Geddes Refrigeration Limited for the installation of air condition solutions at the JCF's Mobile Reserve Headquarters in Kingston, the May Pen Division Headquarters in Clarendon and, the National Police College at Twickenham Park in St Catherine.

“Under the contract all facilities will benefit from the installation of energy efficient air condition systems that utilise Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) technology which regulates airflow in response to building occupancy and conditions,” the energy company said.

The solutions also include a state-of-the-art, web enabled building management system, which will be used for monitoring and verification of data as well as cool roof solutions.

In her keynote address at the ceremony, Minister of Science, Energy and Technology, Fayval Williams said, “the improved cooling at the three facilities should enhance the environment for staff and visitors. I am encouraging everyone involved in the project execution to work diligently and efficiently to ensure that the Government and People of Jamaica get good value for every dollar spent.”

Additionally, the PCJ said repairs will be done to the building envelope at the May Pen Divisional Headquarters and inverter mini split AC units will be installed in isolated sections of the Mobile Reserve Unit.