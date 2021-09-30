JCF implements service to assist deaf community

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Wednesday launched 'Safe and Sound Ja' to bridge the communication divide between the hearing impaired community and the force.

In a release, the JCF stated that the deaf community is one of the groups, which until now, the force could not serve effectively because of inadequate resources.

The JCF noted that 'Safe and Sound Ja' will facilitate communication between the police and the deaf community through the implementation of 24-hour interpreting service systems.

The program, which has been available at the Half Way Tree Police Station located in St Andrew and Mandeville Police Station in Manchester since July 2021, employs certified interpreters who will work on-demand via Zoom.

Sandra Whyte, General Secretary of the National Police Youth Club Council, noted that “the police report is the single most important element between a victim and justice. It is the first and necessary step towards a matter being admissible in court in the pursuit of justice.”

She said before the project launch, deaf persons would have to rely on relatives or friends to communicate on their behalf. This, she said created challenges with court matters due to questions about admissibility.

Superintendent Velma Thomas-Gayle, of the Community Safety and Security Branch (CSSB), shared similar sentiments in her address to the virtual audience. She said that it is now time for the JCF, and other members of society, to work together to ensure the deaf community can be assured of equal access to police services and the wider justice system.

'Safe and Sound Ja' was conceptualised and implemented through the partnership of the National Police Youth Club Council and CSSB, which oversees the youth club movement in Jamaica.