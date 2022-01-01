JCF launches Smart Check E-Ticketing System

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) on Thursday, rolled out its new Smart Check E-Ticketing System.

The system, which began operating in the Corporate Area, is designed to be a more efficient and accurate alternative to traditional written tickets. It provides cops with the ability to issue a printed ticket on the spot with information of the offence, fine, court date, and other information.

Twenty of the devices have been rolled out in this first phase, with approximately 100 more to be rolled out in phases early next month.

Head of the JCF's Information Communication and Technology Division (ICTD), Deputy Superintendent Orette Bascoe, said the system is a welcomed tool to the overall Smart Check System.

“The officers love the system, it is more legible, efficient and the information is directly entered into the Traffic Management System,” DSP Bascoe said. “It also gives the motorist the ability to pay on the spot as the ticket can be emailed to them with a link to the payment portal.”

The system, part of the JCF's continued transformation and modernisation thrust, also allows for officers to instantly check outstanding tickets motorists may have. It can likewise determine whether a motorist is a person of interest or wanted, as well as give information on their fitness, registration, insurance, and other personal data.

DSP Bascoe said more features are to be added to the system and as a result officers will be continuously trained as its capabilities improve and evolve.