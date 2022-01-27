JCF lists 90 of Jamaica's most wanted

JCF lists 90 of Jamaica's most wantedThursday, January 27, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has compiled a list of the nation's most wanted men.
A total of 90 men said to be responsible for heinous crimes islandwide appear on the list which was made public on Thursday.
Speaking at a press briefing on wanted persons at his Kingston office, head of the Crime and Security Portfolio and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, said “the level of crime in Jamaica is intolerable and abnormal” and said the individuals on the list have engaged in “murder, extortion, rape [among others]”.
The deputy Commissioner of Police used the opportunity to launch an appeal to those listed, urging them to turn themselves in. He also encouraged relatives of the listed individuals as well as other citizens to motivate them to surrender to the police while reminding the public that harbouring a fugitive is a crime adding that the police will ensure that those harbouring them will face prosecution.
Citizens are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-929-9256, Crime Stop at 311, Operation Kingfish at 811, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station to share information on the whereabouts of wanted persons.
According to DCP Bailey, criminals are using threats and violence to perpetuate fear and intimidation in the lives of citizens and business owners.
“The underlying objective [of criminals] is for economic benefits, turf control and status and the commissioner of police has been consistent in trying to bring across the message that the situation we are seeing in Jamaica is not normal”, said DCP Bailey. “Failure to comply with the edicts of these criminals can result in serious consequences including the burning down of businesses, violent attacks against workers and family members of these businesses.”
In a release, DCP Bailey in addressing the spate of crime islandwide, said the police will not back down from their responsibilities but are lobbying for a review of the criminal justice system as well.
“We have a responsibility to ensure that this nation is secure, that citizens enjoy an environment that is free from crime and the fear of crime but there are some institutional issues that needs to be dealt with and these are outside the scope of the police…we cannot look at the police in isolation,” he said.
According to the Crime and Security head, there are many individuals who contribute to crime in the nation, totalling approximately 200. The 90 persons listed are the most wanted of the lot.
