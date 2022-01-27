JCF lists 90 of Jamaica's most wanted

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has compiled a list of the nation's most wanted men.

A total of 90 men said to be responsible for heinous crimes islandwide appear on the list which was made public on Thursday.

Speaking at a press briefing on wanted persons at his Kingston office, head of the Crime and Security Portfolio and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Fitz Bailey, said “the level of crime in Jamaica is intolerable and abnormal” and said the individuals on the list have engaged in “murder, extortion, rape [among others]”.

The deputy Commissioner of Police used the opportunity to launch an appeal to those listed, urging them to turn themselves in. He also encouraged relatives of the listed individuals as well as other citizens to motivate them to surrender to the police while reminding the public that harbouring a fugitive is a crime adding that the police will ensure that those harbouring them will face prosecution.

Citizens are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Branch at 876-929-9256, Crime Stop at 311, Operation Kingfish at 811, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station to share information on the whereabouts of wanted persons.

According to DCP Bailey, criminals are using threats and violence to perpetuate fear and intimidation in the lives of citizens and business owners.