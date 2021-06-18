JCF officer charged with assault

JCF officer charged with assaultFriday, June 18, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica—Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officer, District Constable Leon Johnson was placed before the St Thomas Parish Court, by way of summons, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, to answer to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
The charges were as a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Johnson was charged in relation to the assault of a male at the Morant Bay Police Station in St Thomas, which occurred on April 26, 2020. The complainant was reportedly questioned by Johnson and it is alleged that the complainant was hit in the head. Medical attention was sought for the injuries sustained.
The Presiding Judge, Her Honour L Jackson, recommended mediation and all parties agreed. Johnson was bound over until September 17, 2021.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy