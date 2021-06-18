JCF officer charged with assault

KINGSTON, Jamaica—Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) officer, District Constable Leon Johnson was placed before the St Thomas Parish Court, by way of summons, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, to answer to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges were as a result of an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Johnson was charged in relation to the assault of a male at the Morant Bay Police Station in St Thomas, which occurred on April 26, 2020. The complainant was reportedly questioned by Johnson and it is alleged that the complainant was hit in the head. Medical attention was sought for the injuries sustained.

The Presiding Judge, Her Honour L Jackson, recommended mediation and all parties agreed. Johnson was bound over until September 17, 2021.